October 10, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian official comments on recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Mustafa Barghouti, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, spoke to TRT about the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Barghouti criticised Western leaders for adopting a biased Israeli narrative against the Palestinian struggle.
Mustafa Barghouti, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, spoke to TRT about the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Barghouti criticised Western leaders for adopting a biased Israeli narrative against the Palestinian struggle.
