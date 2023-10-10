October 10, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Hamas' Operation Al Aqsa Flood really Israel's 9/11?
In the wake of Hamas' military operation against Israel, several Western and Israeli politicians, journalists and media outlets have described the attack as "Israel's 9/11". But is this an accurate analogy? And why is this comparison being made? #Palestine #Israel
Hamas' Operation Al Aqsa Flood has been described by Western politicians and media outlets as "Israel's 9/11". But is this an accurate comparison? / Others
Explore