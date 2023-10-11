WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pope says worried over Israel's Gaza siege, calls for release of hostages
"I am very worried about the total siege in which the Palestinians live in Gaza...," the 86-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church said.
Pope says worried over Israel's Gaza siege, calls for release of hostages
Pope Francis delivers his message to a weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Oct. 11, 2023. / Photo: AP
October 11, 2023

Pope Francis has called for the immediate release of hostages taken in fighting between Hamas and Israel, and expressed concern over the siege of Gaza.

"I ask that the hostages be released immediately," the 86-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church said at the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

He added: "It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried about the total siege in which the Palestinians live in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims.

"Terrorism and extremism do not help reach a solution to the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, revenge and only make both sides suffer.

"The Middle East does not need war but peace, a peace built on justice, dialogue and the courage of fraternity."

RelatedPalestine accuses Israel of waging 'genocidal' war in besieged Gaza

The death toll from five days of ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel rose sharply overnight as Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza on Wednesday.

In Israel, the death toll from Saturday's shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history.

Meanwhile Gaza officials reported nearly 1000 people have been killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes.

RelatedLive blog: Gaza death toll in Israeli bombardment nears 1,000 — Hamas
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us