TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan vows to foil  terrorists planning attacks on Türkiye
Erdogan reiterates escalation of air operations against terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq and Syria following a foiled attack in Ankara by PKK terror group.
Türkiye has been carrying out airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate PKK/YPG hideouts and other terrorist elements. / Photo: AA 
October 11, 2023

Terrorists from northern Iraq or Syria plotting to attack Türkiye will find no rest from Turkish security forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We do not give any respite to terrorists who are preparing to attack our country from their lairs in northern Iraq or Syria or to harass our elements in the region," Erdogan said on Wednesday at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue stepping up intense air operations in northern Iraq and Syria, "showing that we are committed to eliminating terrorist group members at any time and wherever they may be."

Türkiye has recently been carrying out air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralising” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The air strikes followed a foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara. On October 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
