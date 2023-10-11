TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to evacuate its citizens from Israel, Palestine
"We are prepared to carry out all kinds of operations from the sea and air, if necessary," says transportation and infrastructure minister.
Türkiye ready to evacuate its citizens from Israel, Palestine
Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against besieged Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel. / Photo: AA
October 11, 2023

Türkiye has completed all preparations for the safe evacuation of its citizens from Israel and Palestine amid an escalation of tensions in the region, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister said.

The Foreign Ministry is working on the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Israel and Palestine, Abdulkadir Uraloglu told the media on Wednesday shortly before the AK Party group meeting in Ankara.

“We are prepared to carry out all kinds of operations from the sea and air, if necessary,” he added.

Regarding the decision of Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and Pegasus to stop flights to Israel, Uraloglu emphasised that this measure was taken independently by these airlines due to safety concerns in the Middle Eastern country.

These companies should not operate until safety is ensured, he said.

The minister also talked about the current security situation in the Mediterranean Sea, saying that "there is a (security) risk at ports at the moment."

“When there is a risk at ports, we also have advised Turkish-flagged ships to take decisions accordingly,” he said.

RelatedTürkiye's Erdogan rebukes Israel's disproportionate attacks on Gaza

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us