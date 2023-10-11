WORLD
Republika Srpska Passes Controversial Draft Law That Could Silence Foreign-Funded NGOs
The National Assembly of Bosnia's Serb entity, Republika Srpska, has passed a controversial draft law on foreign agents despite public outcry. The draft law would require nonprofit organisations funded from abroad and active in the entity, to register and report on their work. Those organisations would also be banned from political activity. A similar law on foreign agents adopted in Russia is claimed to be used to silence dissent and free exchange of ideas. Civil organisations and rights groups in Republika Srpska criticised the draft law, describing it as a suppression of freedom of expression and basic human rights. EU and US officials have also called it repressive and anti-democratic. Republika Srpska's justice minister says the goal is to prevent the misuse of NGOs. The law will be subject to public discussion for 30 days before taking effect. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 11, 2023
