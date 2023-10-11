October 11, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dutch politician of Turkish descent removed from electoral list
“The first [complaint] was that I defended Palestine… and there is a Jewish lobby in the Netherlands that was disturbed by this.” Yasin Makineli, a young Dutch politician of Turkish descent, was removed from the electoral list of the Farmer-Citizen Movement in the Netherlands following pressure from pro-Armenian and pro-Israeli groups.
Dutch politician of Turkish descent removed from electoral list / Others
Explore