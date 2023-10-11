October 11, 2023
US Defense Secretary: We will ensure Israel protects itself
Western diplomatic efforts are in the spotlight as NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels. The meeting comes a day after a public u-turn by the European Union on the suspension of aid payments to Palestine. Amid questions about Europe's collective response, worries are growing about what the situation in Gaza could mean for the war in Ukraine. Joel Flynn has this report.
