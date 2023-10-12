WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza experiencing internet outages, electricity cuts
Civilians trapped in Gaza are facing a mounting humanitarian crisis. Most of the enclave is now without electricity after its only power station ran out of fuel. Hospitals, schools and homes are now relying on backup generators, as Israel's total blockade continues. Medical supplies are dwindling, while the number of casualties grows - 12,000 people have now been killed, and more than 5,000 injured. The UN says some 338,000 people have been displaced. Food and water are scarce, and it's not known when or if aid will arrive. Shoaib Hasan has more.
Gaza experiencing internet outages, electricity cuts / Others
October 12, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us