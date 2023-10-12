The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in Gaza after Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory following Hamas attacks.

"It's a dire situation in the Gaza [Strip] that we're seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out," said Brian Lander on Thursday, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

"WFP is on the ground and is responding and we're providing food to thousands of people that have sought shelter in schools and elsewhere across the territory. But we're going to run out very soon," he told Reuters TV.

Israel has announced a total siege on Gaza on Monday, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory and shuttering all crossing points following Hamas's weekend rampage that killed more than 1,300 people.

Related Israel's 'collective punishment' in Gaza amounts to war crimes: UN experts

Efforts to secure humanitarian corridor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCRC) said on Thursday that fuel for hospital generators in Gaza would run out shortly, adding that its stocks of aid and medicine within Gaza were stranded for want of safe passage.

Besides sealing the border, the Israeli military has also launched massive air attacks on the enclave, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes.

"The people that are seeking shelter and striving to survive in this environment are only going to get into worse and worse situations as time goes on," Lander said.

He urged both Israel and Egypt to create secure corridors for the WFP to be able to bring supplies into Gaza and to make sure UN staff could work safely in the area.

"We've seen a number of sites that are considered humanitarian, or clinics and schools that have been hit by the strikes. So, we again, we are calling on the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

In normal times, the UN agency provides direct food assistance to some 350,000 Palestinians monthly, while also offering aid to nearly 1 million people in cooperation with other humanitarian partners via cash transfers.

In a 2023 report, UN agencies estimated that 58 percent of Gaza residents required humanitarian assistance with 29 percent of Gaza households living in extreme or catastrophic conditions compared with 10 percent in 2022.