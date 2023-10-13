WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Kindness costs nothing': Australia PM pleads ahead of 'doomed' Indigenous vote
Australians will vote 'Yes' or 'No' to a question asking whether they want to alter the 122-year-old constitution to create an Indigenous body, Voice to Parliament.
'Kindness costs nothing': Australia PM pleads ahead of 'doomed' Indigenous vote
The latest opinion poll predicts the 'No' camp sweeping the polls with a lead of 56 percent.  Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
October 13, 2023

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a final plea to vote in favour of recognising Indigenous people in the constitution in a referendum on Saturday, as opinion polls show the vote is set to fail.

Australians have to vote 'Yes' or 'No' to a question asking whether they agree to alter the 122-year-old constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people, and create an Indigenous body, called the Voice to Parliament, that can provide advice to the government on Indigenous issues.

About 5 million Australians have already voted at early polling centres, overseas and through postal votes.

The latest opinion poll released on Thursday predicted the 'No' camp sweeping the polls with a lead of 56 percent over the 'Yes' vote that's at 38 percent, with some 6 percent undecided.

"Kindness costs nothing," Albanese said in a speech during a news conference from Adelaide on Friday.

"This is a time where Australians have that opportunity to show the generosity of spirit that I see in the Australian character where at the worst of times we always see the best of the Australian character," he said.

RelatedAustralia referendum on Indigenous people faces potential failure

Australia's Indigenous citizens, about 3.8 percent of the country's 26 million population, have inhabited the land for about 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution and track below national averages on most socio-economic measures.

In 1967, a referendum to count Indigenous people as part of the Australian population was a resounding success as it secured bipartisan political support. The 2023 referendum has not garnered united political support, with leaders of the major conservative parties campaigning for a 'No' vote.

Referendums are difficult to pass in Australia, with only eight of 44 referendums being approved since it became a country in 1901. Constitutional change requires a majority of votes nationwide and in at least four of the six states.

Support for the referendum, the first since voters rejected a 1999 proposal to become a republic, has ebbed over the past few months. Supporters argue the Voice will bring progress for Indigenous Australians, while some opponents say enshrining one group in the constitution would be divisive.

Thousands of 'Yes' volunteers were deployed around the country on Friday to engage with Australians who haven’t made up their minds yet.

"The vast, very large undecided vote is there to be taken in the next 24 hours...that's when people are focusing," Noel Pearson, Indigenous leader and Yes campaigner said in a radio interview.

RelatedFive things to know about Australia's planned Indigenous referendum
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us