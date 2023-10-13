TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye advises caution for its citizens near Israeli border in Lebanon
The advisory suggests that citizens exercise caution and, when possible, steer clear of areas south of the Litani River, given the increasing conflicts affecting Lebanon's southern border.
Türkiye advises caution for its citizens near Israeli border in Lebanon
As the conflict intensifies in Gaza, tensions have risen along Israel's border with Lebanon. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
October 13, 2023

Türkiye has warned Turkish citizens living in Lebanon to stay away from areas close to the Israeli border.

Due to the "reflections of the recent developments in Israel and Palestine on the south of Lebanon," Turkish citizens are advised to be cautious and, if possible, to stay away from areas south of the Litani River, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early Friday in a statement.

The ministry advised citizens to follow the official websites and social media accounts of the Turkish Embassy in Beirut and the Turkish Foreign Ministry for developments.

The statement came as Israel remains on high alert along its northern border against the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Lebanon. At the same time, the Israel-Palestine conflict rages in the besieged Gaza.

The conflict escalated into a humanitarian crisis on October 7 when the Palestinian Hamas group's armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel. This multi-pronged surprise attack included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation retaliated for storming Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians. The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

As the conflict intensifies in Gaza, tensions have risen along Israel's border with Lebanon. Three Hezbollah members, two Palestinian group Islamic Jihad members and an Israeli officer have been killed in border fighting.

RelatedLive blog: Israel warns 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to relocate south
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us