A Turkish soldier was killed during Türkiye’s anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry has said.

Soldier Musa Esat Kaya was killed when terrorists opened harassing fire on Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock zone on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry extended its condolences to Kaya's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the entire nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.