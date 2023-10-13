WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls for $294M urgent Palestine aid amid Israel's brutal campaign
The funding request aims to provide relief for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as the situation has deteriorated since Israel began its indiscriminate attacks.
UN calls for $294M urgent Palestine aid amid Israel's brutal campaign
UN says the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza has risen to more than 423,000. / Photo: AA
October 13, 2023

UN has called for a $294 million flash appeal for over one million people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“The OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territory) Flash Appeal calls for approximately $294 million for 77 humanitarian partners to address the most urgent needs of 1,260,000 people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank,” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday.

The appeal brings together the work and funding requirements of the humanitarian community in the region, including 13 UN agencies, 29 international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), 35 national NGOs, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) plays a unique role in OPT, serving as the main direct provider of basic services – education, health, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement and emergency assistance – to 1.5 million registered Palestine refugees in Gaza,” OCHA added.

“In the West Bank, UNRWA serves 1.1 million Palestine refugees and other registered persons, of whom 890,000 are refugees,” it said.

On Friday, the OCHA said the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza has risen to more than 423,000 amid intensified fighting.

RelatedGaza's children under Israeli blockade and bombardment

Gaza crisis

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

RelatedGaza residents face forced displacement as Israel prepares for ground assault
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us