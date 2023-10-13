From Indonesia to Iraq and beyond, thousands of people rallied in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas that has killed thousands of people and sparked a humanitarıan crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

People chanted pro-Palestine slogans in capital cities and denounced Israel's crippling bombardment of Gaza following Hamas's unprecedented attack over the weekend.

Hamas has called for mass rallies in occupied East Jerusalem, occupied West Bank, and throughout the Arab and Muslim world. It also urged young Palestinians in the occupied territories to “rise up and go out in roaring crowds,” and clash with settlers and soldiers in the area.

In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis poured onto the streets of Baghdad in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a deadly Hamas attack, state television said.

"No to the occupation! No to America!" chanted the demonstrators, who had gathered in Tahrir Square after Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr called for a demonstration "in support of Gaza" and against Israel.

Protesters waved Palestinian and Iraqi flags while a huge Israeli flag was laid on the ground for the demonstrators to trample on.

"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting and the violation of rights," said Abu Kayan, an organiser of the protest.

Iran

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran in a show of support for Palestinians, with demonstrators waving the flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah and burning the flags of the US and Israel.

They also chanted slogans and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital.

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the republic where flags of the US and Israel were burnt.

Japan

Muslims in Japan’s capital Tokyo gathered in the Chiyoda district after Friday prayers. A group marched to the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo's Nibanchoo district.

Demonstrators carrying flags of Muslim nations were not allowed on the street where the embassy is located.

The protesters prayed for the Palestinians who were killed in the Israeli attacks.

Jordan

Crowds at Jordan's border region with Israel rushing to cross the border and help Palestinians facing Israel's air strikes.

Despite the gathering ban masses reached out the border walls but the Jordanian security forces responded with tear gas to repel the demonstrators.

More than 10,000 people massed in central Amman near Grand Hussein Mosque, responding to call from Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood, as well as several leftist and youth groups.

There was a heavy security presence in the area, said AFP journalists at the scene.

Malaysia

Some 1,000 Muslims rallied in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, after Friday prayers to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Chanting “Free Palestine” and “Crush the Zionists,” they burned two effigies draped with Israeli flags.

“This Israeli-Palestinian issue is more than a religious issue, it’s a humanitarian issue, ” said Yasmin Hadi Abdul Halim, a student.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, was among those attending the event.

“Seventy-five years ago, they took away Palestinian land to establish Israel. Not satisfied, they continued to take more land,” Mahatjir said.

Indonesia

Hundreds of demonstrators in central Jakarta join other protesters gathered around the world to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Muslim leaders in Indonesia appealed to all mosques in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation to pray for peace and safety for the Palestinian people.

The chairperson of the Indonesian Mosque Council had urged all mosques to perform the Qunut Nazilahto prayer, one made for protection, to ask for God’s help so that “the conflict in Gaza would end quickly.”

The appeal from the nation's former Vice President Jusuf Kalla is in line with most Indonesian Muslims, who stand with Palestinians. The prayer was held along with the Salat al Ghaib, or prayer for the absent.