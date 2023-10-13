The victims of the bombing in blockaded Gaza include a large number of children, the UNICEF has said, urging Israel to end the violence "immediately."

“We are terrified by the scenes coming from Gaza. A large number of children among the victims," UNICEF said Friday on X.

It stressed that one million people have no safe place to go.

"This is unacceptable and the violence must stop immediately," it urged.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

Operation Al Aqsa Flood

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron, firing missiles in to the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.