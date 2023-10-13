Türkiye has condemned a decision taken by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) over a jailed businessman.

PACE, on Thursday, voted to impose sanctions on Türkiye, demanding the release of Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to overthrow the country’s government during protests almost a decade ago. Those protests later spread nationwide and left eight protesters and a police officer dead.

Related Türkiye lambasts Germany's attempt to interfere in independent judiciary

“The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) committed a historical mistake by adopting the recommendation and resolution regarding Türkiye on October 12, 2023,” said Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry in a statement released on Friday.

“With this initiative, PACE is instrumentalising judicial processes for politics, and attempting to close the channels of dialogue. This is against the democratic values that constitute the reason for the existence of the PACE,” the ministry said.

PACE's decision also carries another threat that unless Kavala is released by January 1, 2024, the Turkish delegation at the Council may face non-renewal of their credentials. “This irresponsibility of the PACE aimed at gaining visibility, will be remembered with remorse in the future,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, criticising the decision.

PACE also called for sanctions against judges and prosecutors in Kavala’s trial.

“Türkiye, which is a founding member of the Council of Europe, regrets that the organisation’s advisory body PACE has moved far away from its objectives and values,” the ministry said.