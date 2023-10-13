WORLD
Almost two dozen dead after bomb blast targets Afghanistan mosque
The blast targeted a mosque in northern Baghlan province during congregational Friday prayers.
Takiakhana Imam Zaman mosque is located in in the city of Pol e Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province / Photo: AFP Archive
October 13, 2023

At least 17 people were killed in a blast that targeted a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, according to local sources.

The explosion occurred at the Takiakhana Imam Zaman mosque in the city of Pol e Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province, during congregational Friday prayers, the sources said.

Most of those attending prayers were from the Shia sect.

Iranian consulate in Mazar e Sharif condemned the explosion “which led to the martyrdom and wounding of a large number of praying Muslims.”

