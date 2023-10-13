TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
G20 parliament speakers hail Türkiye's role in Black Sea grain deal
In a joint statement, leaders also called for the "full, timely and effective implementation" of the Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul agreements.
G20 parliament speakers hail Türkiye's role in Black Sea grain deal
Last year, Türkiye brokered the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea and succeeded in bringing down global food prices. / Photo: AA Archive
October 13, 2023

The 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit has hailed the role of Türkiye in brokering the Black Sea grain deal last year, allowing the transportation of more than 30.5 million tonnes of grain since August 1, 2022.

“We appreciate the efforts of Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul agreements … and the initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports," said a joint statement issued on Friday after a meeting of the G20 parliament speakers in New Delhi.

The statement also called for their "full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilisers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine”.

“This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa,” it added.

On the Ukraine war, the statement said: “All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

RelatedWheat prices drop as Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain deal signed

Global trust crisis

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for overcoming the “global trust crisis” and moving forward with “human-centric thinking.”

Modi inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in India’s capital New Delhi under the broader framework of India’s G20 Presidency with the theme of “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Addressing the gathering, the premier said: “A world full of conflict and confrontation is in no one’s interest, and a divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges facing humanity.”

Canadian Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne stayed away from the summit amid an India-Canada diplomatic row.

RelatedG20 leaders thank Türkiye's efforts on Black Sea grain deal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us