More Tremors Shake West Afghanistan as Aid Groups Scramble to Help Survivors

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake couldn't have come at a worse time for Afghanistan. The strong tremor struck the country's western region earlier this week, killing thousands and leaving entire villages flattened. Aid groups are scrambling to provide material support but the global isolation of the Taliban has made it a momentous challenge. Nilly Kohzad has more. Guests: Torek Farhadi Former Adviser to Afghan President Haris Faiz Chairperson at OMID Foundation