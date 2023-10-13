WORLD
Israel Demands Evacuation of Northern Gaza, UN Warns It Will Have Disastrous Consequences
Israel has ordered the evacuation of more than a million people in northern Gaza, a demand the United Nations has called impossible, and if attempted, would have devastating consequences. Gaza has been cut off from all humanitarian aid, water, food and its only power station shut down after running out of fuel. Israel has made it clear that no aid will be provided until Hamas releases the more than 100 hostages it is believed to be holding. Israeli air strikes continued to pound multiple targets across Gaza, leaving the enclave's health facilities on the brink of collapse. On Thursday, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pledging continued US support. Meanwhile Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has called on all parties to act with restraint, as he held several phone calls with world leaders. Last week, Hamas launched a daring surprise attack into southern Israel. Several days of fighting and intense Israeli air strikes, have killed more than 15-hundred people in Gaza. Guests: William Lawrence Former US Diplomat Zaha Hassan Human Rights Attorney
October 13, 2023
