October 13, 2023
Thousands demonstrate in Istanbul, Türkiye to show support for Palestine after Friday prayers
Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Beyazit Square in Istanbul, Türkiye to express their solidarity with Palestine and the people of Gaza in response to Israel’s recent bombardment and blockade of the enclave.
