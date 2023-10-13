October 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fake news rife in Israel-Palestine war
Fake news and misinformation regarding Hamas's attack on Israel are gaining widespread attention on social media, with even journalists and politicians repeating claims that have yet to be substantiated. Here are some of the rumours that have been disproven or require more evidence. #Palestine #Israel #FakeNews
Fake news regarding Hamas's attack on Israel has been spreading rapidly on social media, with journalists and Western politicians also reiterating claims without evidence. Here are some other reports that are unsubstantiated or have been proven false. / Others
Explore