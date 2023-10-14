Poland election campaign polarised by anxiety over migration

One of the big campaign issues ahead of this Sunday's Polish election has been immigration. The country's conservative government has built a new border fence to stop migrants crossing from Belarus where in 2021 thousands tried to enter illegally. But an award winning Polish film about a Syrian family trying to get into Poland has sparked a furious reaction from the Polish government with one minister accusing the director of producing Nazi style propaganda. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Warsaw.