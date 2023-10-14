October 14, 2023
Would a ground invasion of Gaza lead to a second Nakba?
The UN condemned Israel asking one million Palestinians in besieged Gaza to relocate to the south of the enclave, warning that this order will have dire humanitarian consequences. Experts say this move signals an imminent ground invasion. The situation reminds Palestinians of the forced displacement of at least 750,000, an event known as the Nakba.
