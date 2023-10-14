TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister holds several meetings for Gaza diplomacy
Türkiye continues diplomatic talks following Israel's ultimatum for the evacuation of over 1 million residents of northern Gaza and cutoff of basic utilities.
Turkish foreign minister holds several meetings for Gaza diplomacy
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and is later expected to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shukri. / Photo: AA / Others
October 14, 2023

Visiting Cairo, Türkiye’s foreign minister has met with the president of Egypt.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, in Cairo,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Saturday.

Fidan is on two-day official visit to Cairo at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Fidan is later expected to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shukri and hold a joint press conference with his counterpart.

During his visit, Fidan also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to discuss Israel's attacks on Gaza, humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and evacuations from the embattled enclave.

The duo also addressed the situation in war-torn Ukraine and the Caucasus region of Karabakh, said diplomatic sources.

The visit comes as hostilities between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel enter their second week, with Gaza - which borders northeast Egypt - facing Israeli airstrikes, a cutoff of basic utilities, and an order for over 1 million residents to evacuate their homes in the north and go to the south.

Türkiye has so far sent three planes with humanitarian relief to an Egyptian airport in the hopes of sending them to neighboring Gaza.

The Mideast conflict is believed to loom large in Fidan's talks with Egyptian officials, along with bilateral ties and other regional issues.

RelatedErdogan urges Israel to allow humanitarian assistance to Gaza through Egypt
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us