Visiting Cairo, Türkiye’s foreign minister has met with the president of Egypt.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, in Cairo,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Saturday.

Fidan is on two-day official visit to Cairo at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Fidan is later expected to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shukri and hold a joint press conference with his counterpart.

During his visit, Fidan also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to discuss Israel's attacks on Gaza, humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and evacuations from the embattled enclave.

The duo also addressed the situation in war-torn Ukraine and the Caucasus region of Karabakh, said diplomatic sources.

The visit comes as hostilities between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel enter their second week, with Gaza - which borders northeast Egypt - facing Israeli airstrikes, a cutoff of basic utilities, and an order for over 1 million residents to evacuate their homes in the north and go to the south.

Türkiye has so far sent three planes with humanitarian relief to an Egyptian airport in the hopes of sending them to neighboring Gaza.

The Mideast conflict is believed to loom large in Fidan's talks with Egyptian officials, along with bilateral ties and other regional issues.