WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel orders a mass evacuation
Israel renewed calls on social media and in leaflets dropped from the air for some 1 million Gaza residents to move south, while Hamas urged people to stay in their homes.
Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel orders a mass evacuation
Palestinians flee within Gaza after Israel orders mass evacuation / Photo: AFP
October 14, 2023

Palestinians scrambled to flee northern Gaza on Saturday after the Israeli military ordered nearly half the population to evacuate south and carried out airstrikes as well as ground forays ahead of an expected land invasion.

The UN and aid groups have said such a rapid exodus would cause untold human suffering, with hospital patients and others unable to relocate.

Families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with possessions crowded a main road heading away from Gaza City as Israeli air strikes continued to hammer the 40-kilometer (25-mile) long territory, where supplies of food, fuel and drinking water were running low because of a complete Israeli siege.

One convoy heading South was struck, killing over 70 and wounding many others. Egyptian officials said the southern Rafah crossing would open later Saturday for the first time in days to allow foreigners out.

Israel said Palestinians could travel within Gaza without being harmed along two main routes from 10 am to 4 pm local time.

RelatedLive blog: 70 Palestinians killed, 200 injured as Israel strikes evacuating civilian convoy in Gaza

Demolished roads

The Israeli military said “hundreds of thousands” of Palestinians had already heeded the warning and headed south. But some live up to 20 kilometers away, and roads demolished by airstrikes and fuel shortage hindered their journeys.

Thousands of people crammed into a UN-run school-turned-shelter in Deir Al Balah, a farming town south of the evacuation zone.

Many slept outside on the ground without mattresses, or in chairs pulled from classrooms.

“I came here with my children. We slept on the ground. We don’t have a mattress, or clothes,” Howeida al Zaaneen, 63, who is from the northern town of Beit Hanoun, said. “I want to go back to my home, even if it is destroyed.”

Palestine’s Health Ministry said Saturday that over 2,200 people have been killed in the territory, including 724 children and 458 women.

Related'Not possible': Northern Gaza hospital defies Israel's evacuation order
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us