Iran's foreign minister warns Israel it could suffer 'a huge earthquake'
The Iranian foreign minister said he will be contacting UN officials in the Middle East to work on an initiative to end the war, "but it might be too late tomorrow".
Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian visits to discuss border escalation with Israel  [Photo: AFP] / AFP
October 14, 2023

Iran’s foreign minister has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.”

Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters on Saturday in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said an Israeli drone strike along the border with Lebanon killed a “cell” that was trying to infiltrate into Israel. On Friday, Hezbollah said its fighters fired several rockets at four Israel positions along the border.

On Saturday afternoon, Hezbollah fighters fired a barrage of rockets and shells at Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms. Israeli troops fired back on nearby areas in southern Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian discussed during a meeting in Beirut Saturday the situation in Gaza and the region with the officials of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, according to Al Manar TV.

'It might be too late'

Amirabdollahian left Beirut on Saturday afternoon following a tour that took him to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian said he met Friday Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who briefed him on the group’s conditions in Lebanon.

“I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place,” Amirabdollahian said.

He added: “I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it's too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours".

With an eye toward Hezbollah, US President Joe Biden has warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.

The Iranian foreign minister said he will be contacting UN officials in the Middle East because “there is still an opportunity to work on an initiative (to end the war) but it might be too late tomorrow".

