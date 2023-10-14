WORLD
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israeli offensive looms
In the past hour and half, the Israeli military has said it's going to hit Gaza City 'very soon'. A few minutes ago, its spokesperson said residents should leave the city and not return until told. The army has confirmed it's preparing a wide range of offensive plans, including combined and co-ordinated strikes on Gaza from the air, sea and land. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been streaming out of northern Gaza after Israel gave them a window of a few hours to escape, but even those fleeing have been targeted. Shoaib Hassan reports.
October 14, 2023
