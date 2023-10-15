WORLD
Biden to push Israel, Ukraine aid package over $2B this week
The US president will have intensive talks with the US Congress this week on the need for the package to be approved, says White House national security advisor.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the issue of providing cluster munitions to Ukraine during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 15, 2023

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said that a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine will be significantly higher than $2B

Sullivan, in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden will have intensive talks with the US Congress this week on the need for the package to be approved.

Republicans' struggles to pick a speaker for the House of Representatives after party hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy nearly two weeks ago has delayed action on legislation.

Biden has been considering a budget request lumping together aid for Israel, Ukraine and possibly Taiwan to improve the chances of getting it approved amid calls from some Republicans to cut money for Kiev.

Asked whether the request would be for $2B, Sullivan said: "Well, the number is going to be significantly higher than that, but it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself".

SOURCE:Reuters
