Türkiye sends 850 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Libya
Country continues efforts to help Libyans in need following devastating floodwaters resulting from Storm Daniel.
Sunday's consignment was loaded from Türkiye's Izmir Alsancak Airport. / Photo: AA
October 15, 2023

The Turkish disaster management agency AFAD has sent 850 more tons of humanitarian aid materials to flood-hit Libya.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said it continues its efforts to heal the wounds of Libyans hit by the September 11 disaster.

It added that they have so far delivered search, rescue, and health personnel, as well as a large number of humanitarian aid materials to Libya via four planes and five ships.

Floodwaters resulting from Storm Daniel contributed to significant damage across northeastern Libya, affecting housing, health facilities, water networks, and other infrastructure, according to the UN. ​​​​

At least 4,345 people died, 8,540 went missing, and more than 40,000 were displaced due to the disaster.

Türkiye was the first country to reach the region following a call for aid from the Libyan Presidential Council.

The country has carried out a wide range of activities from search and rescue operations to cleaning and health services, including food and water support, sparing no effort to help Libyans in need.

