WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Unjust bombing': French striker Benzema voices support for Gaza
The 2022 men's Ballon d'Or winner condemns Israel's air strikes on besieged Gaza, says the bombings "spare no women or children".
'Unjust bombing': French striker Benzema voices support for Gaza
The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said on Sunday. / Photo: AA 
October 16, 2023

Veteran French striker Karim Benzema has shown his support for Palestinians in Gaza with a post on the social media platform X.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," wrote the 35-year-old.

Benzema, who won the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid in June.

"A crippling siege"

Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7 called Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern Strip to evacuate to the southern region.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 750 children were among the dead. The number of wounded has risen to 9,600, it said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s general death toll so far stands at 1,300, while the number of confirmed injured Israelis exceeds 3,400.

RelatedPalestinian-American boy killed in US hate crime amid Israeli siege of Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us