BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Australian watchdog fines Musk's X $385,000 over child abuse content
Australia’s eSafety Commission said the social media platform formerly known as Twitter failed to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
Australian watchdog fines Musk's X $385,000 over child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog has fined X, formerly known as Twitter, $385,000 for failing to explain how it tackles child sexual exploitation on the social media platform. / Photo: AP
October 16, 2023

Australia’s online safety watchdog has fined X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — 610,500 Australian dollars ($385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.

Australia’s eSafety Commission describes itself as the world’s first government agency dedicated to keeping people safe online.

The commission issued legal transparency notices early this year to X and other platforms questioning what they were doing to tackle a proliferation of child sexual exploitation, sexual extortion and the livestreaming of child sexual abuse.

RelatedOnline hate ‘inexcusably high’: Australia sends legal notice to Twitter

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said on Monday that X and Google had not complied with the notices because both companies had failed to adequately respond to a number of questions.

The platform renamed X by its new owner Elon Musk was the worst offender, providing no answers to some questions including how many staff remained on the trust and safety team that worked on preventing harmful and illegal content since Musk took over, Inman Grant said.

“I think there’s a degree of defiance there,” Inman Grant said.

“If you’ve got a basic HR (human resources) system or payroll, you’ll know how many people are on each team,” she added.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RelatedMusk's X under fire as Israel-Palestine fight ignites online misinformation

After Musk completed his acquisition of the company in October last year, he drastically cut costs and shed thousands of jobs.

X could challenge the fine in the Australian Federal Court. But the court could impose a fine of up to AU$780,000 ($493,402) per day since March when the commission first found the platform had not complied with the transparency notice.

The commission would continue to pressure X through notices to become more transparent, Inman Grant said.

“They can keep stonewalling and we’ll keep fining them,” she said.

The commission issued Google with a formal warning for providing “generic responses to specific questions,” a statement said.

Google regional director Lucinda Longcroft said the company had developed a range of technologies to proactively detect, remove and report child sexual abuse material.

“Protecting children on our platforms is the most important work we do,” Longcroft said in a statement. “Since our earliest days we have invested heavily in the industrywide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material,” she added.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us