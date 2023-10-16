October 16, 2023
Exit polls put opposition ahead in Poland election
Exit polls in Poland suggest the opposition may have won Sunday's bitterly fought election. The nationalist ruling Law and Justice Party, which has been in power since 2015, won the largest share of the vote. But the main opposition Civic Coalition looks set to have an easier path to forming a coalition government. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Warsaw.
