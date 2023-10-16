TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over phone
Türkiye is making intensive efforts in order for the humanitarian assistance to be delivered to Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi over the phone.
Erdogan said that ending the conflicts as soon as possible is important for regional and global peace. / Photo: AA Archive
October 16, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi have discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, increasing tension in the region and the steps to be taken for de-escalation.

In a phone call, Erdogan said that ending the conflicts as soon as possible is important for regional and global peace, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Monday.

Erdogan also told Raisi that Türkiye is making “intensive efforts” in order for the humanitarian assistance to be delivered to Gaza, it said.

He stressed that steps that increase tension should be avoided and that positive steps to be taken mutually on the Israel-Palestine issue could bring about a permanent solution.

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on October 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.

Türkiye expects effective initiatives

Presiden Erdogan also discussed the current state of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Both leaders over the phone discussed ways to establish peace in the region, and urgent measures for resolving the severe humanitarian crisis.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye expects effective initiatives from the international community, particularly Western countries, against human rights violations in Gaza.

He stressed the importance of remembering and fulfilling the promises made to Palestine over the years, instead of taking provocative actions that deepen the crisis.

Efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the latest situation in the Gaza, as well as human rights violations during the deadly armed clashes between Israeli forces and Palestine group Hamas.

During a phone conversation with Mitsotakis, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye's commitment to continuing efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation, which has the potential to have negative regional and global consequences, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan highlighted the significance of regional countries not only preserving peace but also proactively preventing conflicts and human rights violations, and conveying this message to the world, with a recommendation to promptly take measures to reduce, rather than exacerbate tensions, it added.

