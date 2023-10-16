TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish aid agency TIKA sets up operating room at Pakistan's largest children hospital
The operating room was established at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to serve Pakistani children in need of specialised medical care.
Turkish aid agency TIKA sets up operating room at Pakistan's largest children hospital
The establishment of the modern operating room marked a "significant" milestone in Türkiye-Pakistan relations, Sindh Provincial Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz said.  / Photo: AA
October 16, 2023

Türkiye's state-operated aid agency has established a "cutting-edge" operating room at a children's hospital in the southern port city of Karachi.

The operating room was established at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Pakistan's largest state-run children's hospital, by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to serve Pakistani children in need of specialised medical care.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, along with Sindh Provincial Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, and TIKA's Karachi coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran, inaugurated the operating room on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the health minister expressed his gratitude to TIKA for its "continuous dedication" to enhancing the healthcare sector in Sindh province, with Karachi as its capital.

The establishment of the modern operating room, he added, marked a "significant" milestone in Türkiye-Pakistan relations.

He also praised TIKA's commitment to equipping multiple hospitals across Pakistan with modern medical facilities.

Highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two countries, Pacaci said both nations have shown "unwavering support" to each other in challenging times.

He commended TIKA for its charitable work in over 150 countries, pointing out various ongoing projects in Pakistan, including Pak-Turk schools and colleges.

TIKA's Karachi coordinator Basaran revealed that the agency has undertaken over 80 healthcare projects throughout Pakistan.

RelatedTurkish aid agency empowers Pakistani scouts in disaster response
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us