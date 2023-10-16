WORLD
UNSC to vote on Gaza humanitarian aid, ceasefire resolutions
The vote comes as Israel is preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza while subjecting the Palestinian territory to the most intense bombardment ever, putting the enclave under total siege.
Russia's draft calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, while the Brazilian draft calls for humanitarian pauses to allow aid access. / Photo: AA Archive
October 16, 2023

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on rival draft resolutions on Israel and Gaza that focus largely on the humanitarian situation, but it was unclear whether either stood a chance of being adopted.

The draft texts on Monday have been submitted by Russia and Brazil.

A resolution needs at least nine of the 15 members' votes to pass and no vetoes by Britain, China, France, Russia or the United States, the council's five permanent members.

Russia's draft calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, while the Brazilian draft calls for humanitarian pauses to allow aid access. Both condemn violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism and call for the release of hostages.

The Brazilian draft condemns the Palestinian fighter group Hamas for its attacks on Israel, while the Russian draft does not name Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7.

Without naming Israel, the Brazilian text also calls for the rescinding of the Israeli order for civilians and UN staff in northern Gaza to relocate to southern Gaza.

Looming offensive

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas - which controls Gaza - after its fighters stormed Israeli towns, killed over 1,400 people and seized hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's 75-year-old history.

Israel is preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza while subjecting the Palestinian territory to the most intense bombardment ever, putting the enclave under total siege. Gaza authorities say at least 2,750 people have been killed.

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed.

