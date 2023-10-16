WORLD
Israel warns of protracted war against Palestine as Blinken offers support
The Biden administration has stopped short of calling for a ceasefire and Blinken sought to rally support against Hamas on stops to six Arab countries.
Israel warns of protracted war against Palestine as Blinken offers support
Blinken held talks in four of the five Arab states with diplomatic relations with Israel -- Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 16, 2023

Israel has warned of a long but winning war against Hamas as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his second visit within days to promise full support after a major attack.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that both Israel and the rest of the world could "see with their own eyes" the robust US support - through two visits by Blinken, one by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the deployment of two US aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean.

"Let me tell you, Mr Secretary, this will be a long war, the price will be high, but we are going to win - for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in," Gallant told Blinken after talks at the defence ministry in Tel Aviv.

Blinken replied that the United States was "deeply committed to Israel's right - indeed, its obligation - to defend itself".

"You have - and will always have - the support of the United States," Blinken said.

The top US diplomat met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - a far-right leader who was often at odds with Biden before the attacks - as well as President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role.

Blinken was also scheduled to meet Israel's main opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has accused Netanyahu of failing to prevent the attack and refused to join an emergency government which Netanyahu formed with another opposition leader, former defence minister Benny Gantz.

Israeli ground offensive likely

Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza after the armed group’s October 7 operation and has been bombarding the blockaded territory for days, with civilians accounting for most victims on both sides.

Blinken paid a lightning visit of solidarity to Israel on Thursday before touring six Arab countries. He returned on Monday, shuttling between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem by motorcade as air sirens warning of potential rocket strikes sent residents into shelters in the two cities.

The trip comes as President Joe Biden considers an invitation to visit Israel in a further sign of support after the worst attack in the United States ally's 75-year history.

Israel has responded with relentless bombing, killing around 2,750 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, in Palestine’s Gaza which it has long blockaded.

