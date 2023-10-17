Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1352 GMT — The European Parliament backed giving an extra $52.87 billion in European Union money over the next four years to help rebuild a Ukraine shattered by Russia's attack.

The proposal, advanced by the European Commission in June, would see a mix of grants and loans go to Ukraine as a line in the bloc's long-term 2024-2027 budget.

It was adopted by 512 MEPs (members of the European Parliament), with 45 voting against and 63 abstaining.

The result means negotiations can now start with EU member states on the final details of the Ukraine Facility, which would go some way to help Ukraine plug gaps in its finances.

More updates: 👇

1303 GMT — Russian shelling wounds six in South Ukraine

Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson wounded at least six people, after Moscow said it had shot down drones headed for annexed Crimea at night.

The attacks came as Russia's offensive dragged on for almost 20 months with Kiev waging a counteroffensive launched during the summer.

The head of Kherson, Roman Mrochko, said the southern city saw "massive" Russian shelling that wounded five people.

1210 GMT — Putin begins visit to China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China's bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

Putin's plane was met by an honour guard as the Russian leader began his visit which is also a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road” initiative to build infrastructure and expand China’s overseas influence.

In an interview to Chinese state media, Putin praised the massive but loosely linked BRI projects.

"Yes, we see that some people consider it an attempt by the People’s Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise.

We just see a desire for cooperation," he told state broadcaster CCTV, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin.

11:54 GMT — Romanian Black Sea port shipped 10.5M T Ukrainian grain Jan-Sept

Ukraine shipped 10.5 million metric tonnes of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first nine months of the year, the port authority told Reuters.

Constanta Port data, which does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian Danube ports such as Galati, showed that 9.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain left the port in the first eight months.

Overall, the port shipped 25.1 million tons of grains in January-September, the authority said, its previous annual record high.

0924 GMT — Russia strengthens eastern Ukraine front as operation slows

Russia is throwing more units into its effort to take a key eastern Ukraine city, Western analysts say, after apparent setbacks that have slowed its dayslong attacks.

The attempt to storm Avdiivka, a heavily defended city that stands in the way of Moscow’s ambition of securing control of the entire Donetsk region, is Moscow’s most significant offensive operation in Ukraine since the start of the year, the UK defence ministry has said.

The Kremlin’s push to claim Avdiivka comes after months of fending off Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which Kiev launched some 16 months after Russia's full-scale offensive.

The Kremlin’s forces deployed to Avdiivka are likely making slow progress and sustaining high casualties in what is proving a costly effort, the UK defence ministry said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

0657 GMT —West has 'no proof' North Korea sending weapons, says Russia

The Kremlin has said there was "no proof" North Korea was sending supplies of weapons to Russia, after Washington released images purportedly showing arms shipments from Pyongyang.

"They report this all the time, without providing any proof," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies when asked about the reported arms shipments.

While Russia said no agreements were signed during Kim's visit in September, Putin said he saw "possibilities" for military cooperation.

The White House said on Friday that North Korea had already delivered over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

0448 GMT — Ukraine strikes Russian military sites in Luhansk, Berdiansk

Ukraine's forces made overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the Ukrainian cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk in territory held by Russian forces, Ukraine's military has said.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk," the Ukrainian military's communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-backed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine's southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdiansk were not successful.

"According to preliminary information, our air defence system successfully intercepted enemy rockets," Rogov said on Telegram. "Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified."

For our live updates from Monday (October 16), click here.