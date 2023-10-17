October 17, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rafah crossing still closed despite ongoing negotiations
At least 71 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza. Israel's military says it carried out more than 200 strikes. Under Israel's total blockade, Gaza has been struggling with necessities such as water, food and fuel dwindling. At least 2,800 Palestinians have been killed, and another 11,000 injured. Andy Roesgen has more.
Rafah crossing still closed despite ongoing negotiations / Others
Explore