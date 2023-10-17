TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Fighting disinformation everyone's duty: Turkish Communications Director
Fahrettin Altun calls all media organisations and relevant civil society organisations "to create common initiatives focusing on addressing both the supply and demand side of fake news."
Fighting disinformation everyone's duty: Turkish Communications Director
Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict and Israel's intensified attacks on Gaza, Türkiye's communications director urges to fight with disinformation and fake news. /Photo: AA / Others
October 17, 2023

During times of tension and conflict, journalists and media organisations face a particularly challenging task: they must report accurate information while countering disinformation campaigns conducted by various groups, said Türkiye's communications director.

"While the main goal of misinformation and disinformation campaigns is swaying the public opinion one way or another, consumers of news have responsibilities as well," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Tuesday.

He called on all media and relevant civil society organisations to create common initiatives focusing on addressing both the supply and demand side of fake news.

"Disinformation is not an innocent exercise and those who participate in it unwittingly must understand that they have a responsibility too," he stressed.

He criticised the spread of information without checking the sources and content, and said that it is "a serious disservice to our fellow citizens."

Underlining the importance of insisting on truth and fighting misinformation, he expresses, that the Directorate of Communications "work hard to strengthen media literacy of the Turkish public through many initiatives."

The spread of fake news amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier last week, a baseless instance of misinformation that quickly spread worldwide, showed the challenges surrounding information propagation amidst the intensified Israel-Palestine conflict.

It was alleged that Hamas fighters had beheaded Israeli babies during the early Saturday morning attack it had launched from Gaza.

Later, it emerged that this assertion lacked any factual basis.

Even the US President Joe Biden made remarks in which he claimed he had seen "confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children".

The start of the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Palestinians in the northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern side of the enclave.

RelatedTürkiye firmly denounces violence against journalists in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us