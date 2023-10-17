WORLD
2 MIN READ
Speaker among several Palestinian lawmakers arrested in occupied West Bank
The arrests by Israeli army came amid an escalating conflict in Gaza where more than two million Palestinians are facing indiscriminate bombing for over a week.
Speaker among several Palestinian lawmakers arrested in occupied West Bank
FILE - Senior Hamas official Aziz Dweik, Speaker of the Palestinian parliament, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
October 17, 2023

The Israeli army has detained 55 Palestinians, including several parliamentarians, most notably Parliament Speaker Aziz Dweik, during raids across the occupied West Bank, a known rights group confirmed.

Amani Sarahneh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told Anadolu news agency that the Israeli arrests included senior figures from the Hamas group and former Palestinian parliamentarians, including Speaker Aziz Dweik.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the arrests.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, approximately 6,000 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli jails.

Eleven days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over one million people displaced – almost half of Gaza's total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

RelatedIsraeli forces arrest 55 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

At least 2,808 Palestinians, including 750 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, while the death toll from such Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank has reached 60.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the armed conflict.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us