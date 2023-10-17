In the heart of Istanbul, where the East harmoniously melds into the West, a remarkable initiative was born in the year 2010 — the Center for Cross-Cultural Communication at the Suleymaniye Mosque — a project driven by an ardent passion to enrich the cultural experiences of foreign tourists who come to explore the vibrant tapestry of Turkish life.

The vision behind this endeavour was the belief that sharing the diverse cultural, historical and religious aspects of the region could serve as a bridge, fostering greater understanding among people from all walks of life.

True to the ethos of Islam, this is an endeavour driven by a network of dedicated volunteers from across Türkiye, who are capable of conversing in many languages. Their common purpose is to provide tourists and foreign residents with a unique and immersive glimpse into the mosaic of Turkish life and culture.

The journey of the Center for Cross-Cultural Communication commenced with the opening of the ornate doors of a historic mansion next to the 16th century imperial mosque, nestled amid vibrant and bustling streets of Istanbul. This grand structure became the backdrop for cultural exchange and understanding. Within its walls, Turkish, Islamic and unique Turkish-Islamic traditions come alive, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of visitors.

The volunteers play a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. Through a variety of interactive presentations and lectures, they paint a vivid portrait of Turkish and Islamic culture, effectively engaging and enlightening the curious minds of their guests. Importantly, their multilingual abilities are invaluable in ensuring that no visitor ever feels like a stranger in a foreign land.

“We are a centre that carries out its activities in Suleymaniye, one of the historical districts of Istanbul. One of our main goals is to explain Islam to tourists who come to Suleymaniye Mosque. We have 40 volunteer employees, aged between 16 and 70, who can address tourists in 12 different languages. We have a library in the mosque, containing books explaining Islam in 24 different languages, all available for free. We realise that most tourists do not arrive with proper information on Islam, and are in fact often misinformed. We help them establish a connection with their own Creator,” Ubeydullah Tanriover, chairman of the Centre, tells TRT World.

The journey of cultural immersion extends to visits to local mosques, which play a significant role in the understanding of Islamic traditions. Prior to these visits, guests are invited to lecture sessions and guided orientation programmes, offering a deep insight into the spiritual and cultural significance of these places of worship.

“Here, each of our friends can follow a different way of approaching tourists. I prefer to explain Islam, starting from the Suleymaniye Mosque. First of all, I will tell them the history of the mosque. I ask questions to capture their attention. Then, I start explaining the Islamic concept of prayer. Since we pray five times a day, I say it is part of our lives. As you know, there are many calligraphy works in the Suleymaniye Mosque. They act as a guide for me as I explain the Islamic faith. I haven’t been volunteering here for long. In this period, no one yet has converted to Islam because of my proselytisation. But I have got very good feedback,” Humda Mirzen Guler, one of the volunteers at the Centre, tells TRT World.

The holy month of Ramadan is a particularly significant time at the Centre. It is during this period that the Centre truly comes to life with regular multicultural iftar dinners. These gatherings bring tourists and residents together around a communal table to break their fast. Beyond the delicious Turkish cuisine, these meals offer a moment of warm camaraderie, where stories are shared, smiles exchanged and lifelong friendships formed. For many, these multicultural iftar dinners are the highlights of their Turkish sojourns.

The Center for Cross-Cultural Communication in Istanbul, besides its role in cultural exchange, has been actively engaged in combating Islamophobia. Recognising the importance of dispelling misconceptions and fostering genuine understanding, the Centre's dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to address this issue. Through informative sessions and open dialogue, they aim to break down stereotypes and build bridges between different cultures. The Centre firmly believes that by sharing the true essence of Islamic culture and values, it can contribute to eradicating Islamophobia from its roots. It's a vital part of their mission to ensure that Türkiye remains a welcoming and inclusive destination for all, where prejudice gives way to unity and understanding.

Through these diverse activities, the Center for Cross-Cultural Communication seamlessly weaves a tapestry of Turkish culture into the lives of tourists and foreign residents. These are not merely visits; they are profound exchanges that transcend language barriers and cultural divides, connecting people on a deeper, human level. In doing so, the Centre becomes a powerful bridge between people, fostering a profound appreciation for Türkiye's unique cultural heritage and the universal values of respect and unity.

By opening its doors, hearts and minds to the world, the Centre for Cross-Cultural Communication has woven itself into the fabric of Istanbul and Türkiye, providing an unbreakable link between diverse communities, and fostering a world where shared experiences bring people closer, irrespective of their backgrounds.