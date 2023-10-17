WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye and Egypt Say Israel's Response is Collective Punishment Against Palestinians
Israel's bombardment of Gaza from the air, sea and land has entered its second week with no end in sight. UN aid agencies say that since the conflict began, nearly three thousand Palestinians have been killed, over 10-thousand injured and a million displaced. Health facilities in Gaza are on the brink of collapse, as an evacuation order by Israel adds chaos to millions who have been cut off from food, water and electricity. World leaders are calling on Egypt and Israel to allow in much needed humanitarian aid. Egypt put the blame on Israel, saying air strikes on the Gazan side of the border have left the Rafah crossing in-operable. Egyptian President, Abdel Fatah El-Sisi also blasted Israel, saying its actions had exceeded its right to self defence. On October 7, Hamas made a large incursion into southern Israel, killing more than 1,300 people and taking nearly 200 hostages. Israel followed with more than a week of heavy bombing across Gaza, where more than a quarter of those killed have been children. Meanwhile, tensions on Israel's northern border have heightened in recent days, raising fears a second front could open against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group which operates out of southern Lebanon. Guests: Zaid Eyadat Director of Centre for Strategic Studies at University of Jordan Valeria Giannotta Director of CeSPI's Observatory on Türkiye Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University
stk thumbnail / TRT World
October 17, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us