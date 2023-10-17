Türkiye and Egypt Say Israel's Response is Collective Punishment Against Palestinians

Israel's bombardment of Gaza from the air, sea and land has entered its second week with no end in sight. UN aid agencies say that since the conflict began, nearly three thousand Palestinians have been killed, over 10-thousand injured and a million displaced. Health facilities in Gaza are on the brink of collapse, as an evacuation order by Israel adds chaos to millions who have been cut off from food, water and electricity. World leaders are calling on Egypt and Israel to allow in much needed humanitarian aid. Egypt put the blame on Israel, saying air strikes on the Gazan side of the border have left the Rafah crossing in-operable. Egyptian President, Abdel Fatah El-Sisi also blasted Israel, saying its actions had exceeded its right to self defence. On October 7, Hamas made a large incursion into southern Israel, killing more than 1,300 people and taking nearly 200 hostages. Israel followed with more than a week of heavy bombing across Gaza, where more than a quarter of those killed have been children. Meanwhile, tensions on Israel's northern border have heightened in recent days, raising fears a second front could open against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group which operates out of southern Lebanon. Guests: Zaid Eyadat Director of Centre for Strategic Studies at University of Jordan Valeria Giannotta Director of CeSPI's Observatory on Türkiye Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University