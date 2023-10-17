Citing the continued terrorist threat along Türkiye’s southern borders, the nation’s parliament has extended for another two years a presidential mandate permitting the sending of Turkish soldiers to Iraq and Syria.

The memorandum signed on Tuesday by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the risks and threats posed to national security by developments in regions along Türkiye's southern land borders and the ongoing conflict environment continue to rise. Both northern Iraq and northern Syria – areas beyond the control of the respective countries’ governments – lie along Türkiye’s southern borders, and have a large terrorist presence.

The mandate said Türkiye attaches great importance to the protection of its territorial integrity, national unity, and stability of its neighbour Iraq and added, "The continued existence of (terrorist) PKK and Daesh elements in Iraq and attempts at ethnic-based separatism have a direct impact on regional peace, stability and the security of our country."

"Terrorist organisations, especially the PKK/PYD-YPG and Daesh, which continue to exist in Syria, in areas adjacent to our border, continue their actions against our country, our national security and civilians," the memorandum added.

The memorandum said in light of these facts, necessary precautions should be taken in line with the rights stemming from international law, against all kinds of risks, threats, and actions that may pose a danger to Türkiye's national security, aimed at disrupting the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria through terrorism and creating illegitimate fait accomplis in the field, in terms of national security.

"In order to help follow a rapid and dynamic policy, the Turkish Armed Forces will be sent to foreign countries to carry out cross-border operations and interventions, if necessary, in a way that the border, extent, amount and time will be appreciated and determined by the president, and foreign armed forces will be stationed in Türkiye for the same purposes," it said.

Terrorists often use northern Iraq and northern Syria as hideouts to plot terror attacks on Turkish soil or against Turkish forces, and also attacks on local inhabitants.

Continued terror threat at home and abroad

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Türkiye has recently been carrying out air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by neutralising PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The air strikes followed a foiled PKK terrorist attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Oct. 1, in front of the Interior Ministry building. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the suicide attack.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.