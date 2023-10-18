October 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protesters gather outside White House after Gaza massacre
“We voted for Biden so he can help us, and look at what he’s doing.” Scores of protesters gather outside White House to demand an end to atrocities in Gaza, where an Israeli strike on a hospital killed at least 500 people.
