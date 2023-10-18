October 18, 2023
WORLD
‘The EU should have been arguing for a ceasefire’
“How dare she? She does not speak for the citizens of Europe.” This Irish MEP criticised Ursula von der Leyen for saying during a visit to Israel that the country “had the right to defend itself” and that “Europe was standing with Israel”:
