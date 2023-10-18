October 18, 2023
Palestinian envoy to the UN denounces Israel for Gaza hospital attack
“He (Netanyahu) is a liar.” The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of shifting the narrative “to blame Palestinians” for the recent bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital. Mansour has noted that Netanyahu’s digital spokesperson tweeted on X that “Israel did the hit” but later deleted it.
