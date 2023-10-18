Gaza: Benjamin Netayahu’s aide backtracks on claim Israel bombed hospital

Hananya Naftali, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's social media team, is being called out due to his conflicting statements regarding Israel's bombing of a hospital in Palestine's Gaza. On October 17, Israel killed at least 500 Palestinians in an air strike on a hospital in Gaza that was sheltering the wounded and displaced from seemingly endless Israeli shelling and air strikes. #Gaza #GazaBombing