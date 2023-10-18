TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's Norway operative
MIT apprehends Sirin Tokpinar, who actively participated in PKK/KCK's activities in Europe, especially in Norway.
Türkiye captures PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's Norway operative
Tokpinar was also part of money collection and transfer activities on behalf of the terrorist organisation. / Others
October 18, 2023

Sirin Tokpinar, a member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's women's wing in Norway, has been arrested in Istanbul.

Her arrest on Wednesday came as a result of the coordinated work of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.

Tokpinar was apprehended with a sensitive operation in Türkiye following the detection of her entry into the country.

Tokpinar has been actively participating in the PKK/KCK's activities in Europe, especially in Norway.

She has also been a part of money collection and transfer activities on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us